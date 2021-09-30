Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $294.33

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $294.33 or 0.00679401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and $20.03 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00117610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00167521 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars.

