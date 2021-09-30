Keep4r Price Hits $4.27 on Top Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00009742 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $369,016.07 and $1,622.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00117607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00169758 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.