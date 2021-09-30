Kemacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $51.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $10,626.38 and $51.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00019687 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

