Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $525.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $250.45 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.