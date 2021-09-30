Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 8,164 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $185.39 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

