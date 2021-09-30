Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 8,524 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

