Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.35 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

