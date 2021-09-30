Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

