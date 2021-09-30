Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

