Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in September

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. Keppel has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

