Keybank National Association OH Acquires 21,807 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 328,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

