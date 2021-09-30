Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,435 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.