Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,034,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,160,000 after purchasing an additional 510,219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.