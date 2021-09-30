Keybank National Association OH Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

