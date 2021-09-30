Keybank National Association OH Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $599.06 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The stock has a market cap of $265.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

