Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.65.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $781.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $718.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.93, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

