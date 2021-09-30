Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

