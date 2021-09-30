Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,270,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,960,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

NYSE:TRV opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.26 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

