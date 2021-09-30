Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,832 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,730,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

ALL stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

