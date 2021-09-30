Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,381 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

NYSE PPG opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

