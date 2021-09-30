Keybank National Association OH Sells 704 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

NYSE:SYK opened at $267.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average is $259.27. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

