Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $46,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 790,905 shares of company stock valued at $200,909,059. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

NYSE:CRM opened at $270.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

