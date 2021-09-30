KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 17,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KGHPF remained flat at $$40.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

