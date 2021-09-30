KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 17,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KGHPF remained flat at $$40.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

