Kin (KIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.57 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Kin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $115.12 million and $2.57 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00087238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00150769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00137454 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.