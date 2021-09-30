Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Financial Contrast

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.13 Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.61 $1.34 billion $0.77 6.96

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -248.61% -189.91% Kinross Gold 29.97% 15.18% 9.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kinross Gold 0 2 9 1 2.92

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 44.58%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 97.84%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Corvus Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

