Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $23.36. 12,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

