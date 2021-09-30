Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $610.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.50 million. Kirby posted sales of $496.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

