Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Shares Gap Down to $50.25

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.25, but opened at $49.19. Kirby shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 1,938 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

