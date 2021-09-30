Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Hold

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.00.

Shares of TSE KL traded down C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$67.99. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,455,000. Insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 over the last ninety days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

