Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.61. 539,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,958. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.46. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$67.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,615,500. Insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 in the last quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.