Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $24,006,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

