KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $25,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 81.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

KLAC traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.73. 13,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,082. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

