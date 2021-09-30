Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $86.91 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $86.91 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

