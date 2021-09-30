Klever Hits Market Cap of $120.49 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Klever has a total market cap of $120.49 million and $1.63 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00102683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00136537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,731.53 or 1.00055430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.56 or 0.06885716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00758182 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

