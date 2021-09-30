KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the August 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INKA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 34,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

