Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Cheuvreux raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. 23,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,436. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.