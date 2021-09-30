KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.76. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 1,854 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $29,707,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

