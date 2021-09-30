Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, electrical equipment and other products. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories that includes LED (Light-Emitting Diode), discharge, halogen, fog, LED rear combination, side turn signal, high-mounted lamps, aircraft lighting and other equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment.

