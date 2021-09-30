Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $77.40.
About Koito Manufacturing
Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.