Komodo Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $111.66 million and $2.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001998 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00242964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00118840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00157132 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000843 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,050,003 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.