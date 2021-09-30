Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. 50,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $55.39.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.