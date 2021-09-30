Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KKPNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 122,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,642. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

