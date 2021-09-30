Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.48 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00167695 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.