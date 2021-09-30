Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $617.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

KTB stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

