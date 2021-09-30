Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 1,836.0% in September

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 1,836.0% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of KNRLF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 31,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

