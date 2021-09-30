Korea Investment CORP Acquires 11,100 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $146,794,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $68,631,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $118.84 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

