Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.