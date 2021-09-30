Korea Investment CORP Buys New Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.40.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

