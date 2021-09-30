Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 49,800 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lyft by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 124,383 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,707 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

