Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 8,300 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH stock opened at $490.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $245.40 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.83 and a 200-day moving average of $446.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

