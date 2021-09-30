Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAS opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

